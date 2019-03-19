New Trailer for “Toy Story 4” Takes Us On An Adventure
Toy Story 4 is coming and the first full-length trailer arrived on Tuesday morning.
We see our favorite toys welcoming Forky. Bonnie created him using a spork and now has become her favorite.
When Forky wants nothing to do with being a toy, he escapes. Woody goes after him and they get lost. Buzz and the gang plot a plan to help rescue their friends.
The trailer is titled, “On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you.” Toy Story 4 opens on June 21st.
What past Toy Story scenes did you cry over? Are you emotionally ready to take on this one?

