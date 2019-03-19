Toy Story 4 is coming and the first full-length trailer arrived on Tuesday morning.
We see our favorite toys welcoming Forky. Bonnie created him using a spork and now has become her favorite.
When Forky wants nothing to do with being a toy, he escapes. Woody goes after him and they get lost. Buzz and the gang plot a plan to help rescue their friends.
The trailer is titled, “On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you.” Toy Story 4 opens on June 21st.
What past Toy Story scenes did you cry over? Are you emotionally ready to take on this one?
New Trailer for “Toy Story 4” Takes Us On An Adventure
