New Year’s Eve on TV: Which artists are ringing in 2023?

ABC

Fancy New Year’s Eve bashes not your thing? If you prefer to spend December 31 on the couch in your PJs chowing down on takeout, here’s a roundup of which performers will be ringing in the new year on TV:

On NBC, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will feature Miley Cyrus and her godmother, Dolly Parton, presiding over performances from Latto, FLETCHER, Sia and Rae Sremmurd, as well as Miley herself. SNL’s Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and the Please Don’t Destroy trio will also appear. That show starts at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and also streams on Peacock.

On CNN, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen — who may or may not get drunk this year – will host New Year’s Eve Live starting at 8 p.m. ET with Usher, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Ava Max, Tenacious D and more. Jean Smart, Cheri Oteri and Don Lemon are also part of the festivities.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC has been going for more than 50 years and it keeps getting bigger: This year, Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy are counting down to 2023 in Times Square, but there will also be countdowns from New Orleans, Puerto Rico, Disneyland and Los Angeles. Performers range from Dove Cameron, Nicky Youre, Armani White and Finneas in LA to Fitz & the Tantrums, Shaggy, Ciara, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Halle Bailey in Disneyland to BTS‘ J-Hope, Duran Duran, New Edition and Jax in Times Square with Seacrest. That starts at 8 p.m. ET and also streams on Hulu+ Live TV.

And if country music is your jam, CBS has New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash with massive stars like Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Keslea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Jason Aldean, as well as Elle King, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida and rocker Steve Miller. That starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.