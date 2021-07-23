      Weather Alert

New York Bans Child Marriage by Raising Legal Consent Age

Jul 23, 2021 @ 1:18am
bride and groom holding hands in the shape of heart

Love-struck teens who want to tie the knot in New York now have two options: Either wait until they’re adults, or go somewhere else. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday signed a bill that effectively bans child marriage in the state by raising the legal age of consent to 18.

“This administration fought hard to successfully end child marriage in New York and I’m proud to sign this legislation to strengthen our laws and further protect vulnerable children from exploitation,” says Cuomo. “Children should be allowed to live their childhood.” The new law comes four years after New York lawmakers raised the age of consent from 14 to 17. Why would any state let a child get married? In your opinion, how long should someone wait before settling down with someone?

