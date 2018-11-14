Next Month You Can Buy Sour Patch Kids Cereal
By Sarah Peters
Nov 14, 2018 @ 6:56 AM

If you’re a sour patch kids fan, then congratulations you’re getting your very own cereal. Post Cereal and the sour candy have teamed up for Sour Patch Kids Cereal.

The new cereal will hit Walmart shelves started on December 26th and you can grab you’ve own box for only $4.

Not sure how I feel about this… sour powder and milk? No thanks.

