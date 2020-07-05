Next Time You Dine Out, Don’t Ask Your Server For This
It’s a tricky new post-pandemic world as things we once took for granted have become a safety minefield. While many restaurants are reopening, it has been suggested that you pay with plastic, rather than potentially expose the server to germs while making change from cash.
But even if you do whip out your card, Dr. Charles Parks Richardson, CEO of KRS Global Biotechnology, Inc., reveals you should bring your own pen to sign the receipt. Richardson says this would not only limit your interaction with the staff but would also save the trouble of sanitizing after each customer.
