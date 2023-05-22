Niall Horan announces 2024 world tour dates

Niall Horan is taking The Show on the road.

The singer has announced The Show Live on Tour 2024. The global trek will kick off on February 21 in Belfast, Ireland, and will launch its North American leg on May 29 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

During the North American run, Niall will play Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York City’s Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour wraps July 31 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Niall will perform songs off all three of his solo albums, including The Show, which comes out June 9.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Niall says in a statement. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 2 at 10 a.m. local time at NiallHoran.com.

