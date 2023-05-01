Niall Horan doesn’t think his 16-year-old self would make it on ‘The Voice’

Niall Horan got his career start on a singing competition show — joining One Direction on the U.K.’s The X Factor when he was just 16 — but he doesn’t think he’d be quite as successful if he had been a contestant on The Voice.

“I definitely wouldn’t turn for me, if that’s what you’re asking,” Niall, who’s now a coach on The Voice, tells InStyle.

The now-29-year-old says he looks back at his 2010 self on The X Factor and cringes.

“[T]here were definitely clips that I watched back and thought, ‘What was I talking about? Why did I do that? Why did I sing that?’” he says. “All the things I said, like you just get, it’s not overconfidence, it’s just like an awkwardness, and you’ve ended up just looking like an idiot — and it’s all on YouTube.”

So why does he think he ultimately made it? Mostly luck … and Katy Perry.

“I was in the right place at the right time with the right people, and Katy Perry saved my a** and the rest is history,” he says. For those who don’t know, Katy was a judge on The X Factor during Niall’s audition and saved him from elimination.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Niall’s new album, The Show, is due out June 9.

