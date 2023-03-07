Niall Horan goes to extreme measures to get ﻿’The Voice’ ﻿contestant he wants

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Niall Horan was having trouble building his team on The Voice — until he unleashed his competitive side.

After all four coaches turned their chairs for Ross Clayton, who performed Keith Urban‘s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” during the blind audition, Niall showed how aggressive he can be.

After hearing Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper make their pitches to Clayton, Niall evidently didn’t feel words were enough to outmaneuver his fellow judges.

“I need to pitch to you properly. I need a bit of privacy,” the former One Direction singer declared as he got up from his seat and spun all three coaches’ chairs back around by slamming the big, red buttons on their desks.

Apparently, this was a new move and caught his fellow coaches by surprise.

After wooing Clayton with an inspirational and impassioned speech, Niall then proceeded to get on his knees and beg.

That tactic worked and the 33-year-old Clayton became a member of Team Niall. The Irish singer picked up 29-year-old Michael B as his second member.

New episodes of The Voice air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

