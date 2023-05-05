Niall Horan reacts to Harry Styles’ 1D reunion comment: “Same thing he said”

You’ve gotta hand it to the One Direction boys: They’ve got their stories straight as far as any reunion talk goes.

When Harry Styles was on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week, he was asked whether the group would ever reunite, and his response was, “Never say never.” During an interview with ET Canada, Niall Horan was told about his former bandmate’s comment.

“I agree with Harry. Same thing as he said,” The Voice coach replied. He revealed that he gets asked about a 1D reunion “every day,” but was quick to note, “I don’t know anything about it. There hasn’t been a conversation. And I’m sure if there ever is one, you’ll know about it. That’s kind of the answer every time.”

ET Canada also asked Niall who he’d like to portray him in an inevitable 1D movie biopic. He said that if it was made today, he’d like Allen Leech, best known for playing Tom Branson on Downton Abbey, to take on the role because there’s a strong resemblance.

Niall said, “I met him in a coffee shop in LA one time and we were just doing the whole, ‘We look like each other!’ That was actually crazy. I’m usually one of those people to say, ‘I don’t look like him!’ [But] yeah, we actually do look like each other.”

“And we’re both Irish, too. He won’t have to change his accent,” added Niall, joking, “Him or DiCaprio.”

