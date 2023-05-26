Niall Horan talks One Direction camaraderie: “We speak constantly”

Niall Horan is grateful for his boyband roots.

The musician, whose third album, The Show, releases on June 9, reminisced about his time as part of One Direction during his press tour.

Niall visited The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, where he spoke about how the band came to fame on The X-Factor.

“It was so fun. I’d do it again,” Niall said. “That’s why I’m doing The Voice.”

Horan also confirmed the boys of One Direction still keep in touch. “We speak constantly, so it’s a cool little thing to have,” he said.

Kelly, meanwhile, admitted she had no idea One Direction actually came in third place on their season of X Factor. “I thought One Direction won!” she said. “I mean because you did, in life!”

Niall’s former bandmates – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne – have all released their own solo music projects since the band ended. Horan assured Variety that their commercial successes don’t increase any pressure for him.

“Everyone releases different types of music,” Horan said. “It’s a great watch as a friend. There’s a bond there that can’t be broken and we’re always supporting each other.”

