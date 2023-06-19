Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Niall Horan’s ‘The Show’ debuts at #2 in US, #1 in UK

June 19, 2023 11:08AM EDT
Niall Horan’s The Show has debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album was bested only by country star Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, but it marks Niall’s highest charting album since 2017’s Flicker debuted at number one. His 2020 album, Heartbreak Weather, debuted at number four.

Niall may have just missed the top spot in the U.S., but in the U.K., The Show debuted at number one.

“Thank you so much to everyone who purchased [a copy],” Niall tells the Official Charts Company. “This album means so much to me and I’m glad that you love it. I really wasn’t expecting this, I really appreciate it. Thank you so much, folks!”

