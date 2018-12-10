Nick Cannon Defends Kevin Hart by Posting Old Homophobic Tweets From Female Comedians
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 10, 2018 @ 6:35 AM

Warning: This post contains language some may find offensive.

Kevin Hart’s good friend, Nick Cannon, has come to his defense over the tweets that surfaced on Friday that caused him to step down from hosting the Oscar’s.
Nick found old tweets from Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler all using homophobic language.
Sarah Silverman has been honest in recent interviews saying that some of her past jokes from 10 and 15 years ago make her cringe. She said all that she can do is learn from it.

See the tweets he found and retweeted below:

 

Is the bigger offense that Kevin Hart wrote homophobic tweets years ago or is it that when asked to apologize he chose not to?

