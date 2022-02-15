Nick Cannon Say He Wants Mariah Carey Back
Nick Cannon is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a brand new single titled “Alone” which is said to be “an ode to his ex-wife Mariah Carey”
Lyrics in the song suggest that Nick wants his ex-wife, and mother to his first set of twins back.
“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it / I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at.”
Last month Nick announced that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.
Nick and Mariah were married for eight years, and have 10-year-old twins together.
Could you ever take back your ex after they had children with other people?