Nick Cannon Says He May Have Three More Kids On The Way This Year
Nick Cannon is continuing to make sure his legacy lives on and on and on…
He talked to Entertainment Tonight about expanding his family even more this year. He said “it’s a safe bet” he could have three more on the way.
Now if you are keeping track, he’s got six going on seven kids. He first became a dad in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
Despite their divorce five years later, they still have a great co-parenting relationship. He calls her his “homegirl” saying “…she always will be. Whatever she does, that’s Mariah Carey. She can do no wrong in my book.”
