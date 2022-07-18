      Weather Alert

Nick Cannon Says He May Have Three More Kids On The Way This Year

Jul 18, 2022 @ 9:45am

Nick Cannon is continuing to make sure his legacy lives on and on and on…

He talked to Entertainment Tonight about expanding his family even more this year. He said “it’s a safe bet” he could have three more on the way.

Now if  you are keeping track, he’s got six going on seven kids.  He first became a dad in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Despite their divorce five years later, they still have a great co-parenting relationship.  He calls her his “homegirl” saying  “…she always will be. Whatever she does, that’s Mariah Carey. She can do no wrong in my book.”

In January of this year, he hosted a baby shower with Bre Tiesi confirming that wast his eighth child due. Do all the baby mamas get along? Nick said, “they don’t have to. They all get along with me.”
