Nick Cannon Welcomes His 8th Child

Just after a recent interview where Nick Cannon admitted to expected at least three more kids this year, number 8 has arrived.

31-year-old model Bre Tiesi gave birth to a son at home with Nick in the tub with her. She shared the whole experience on YouTube!

When asked recently to define her relationship with Cannon, Tiesi said: “This is our relationship and what you do outside of that is what you do outside of that. I’m only worried about my family, I’m worried about my home.” “All of my needs are met at the end of the day, everything is respectful everything is honest.”