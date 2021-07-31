Nick Chubb And Browns Agree To Extension
Browns running back Nick Chubb will be sticking around for a while.
Per multi-media reports the 2018 2nd round draft pick agreed on a contract extension worth a reported $36.6 million dollars over 3 years.
It comes with a reported $20 million fully guaranteed for the running back out of Georgia and will keep Chubb in Cleveland through the 2024 season.
The 25 year old Chubb has rushed for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first 3 seasons in the NFL, including 1,067 yards and 12 td’s last season in only 12 games.