Nick Jonas Hopes To Replace Ben Affleck As Batman

If you haven’t heard already, the newest version of “Batman” is to be released Jun25th, 2021.

Since Ben Affleck has left Gotham City, Nick Jonas hopes to get back into movies as Ben Affleck’s replacement as Batman. The Batman, which will be directed by Matt Reeves will focus on a young Bruce Wayne and Jonas has offered up his services for the part.

When Hypebeast posted the Instagram question, “who do you think should play the Dark Knight ?” Nick responded, “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.”

Do you think Jonas would be a good pick to play Batman? If not Jonas then who would be your choice to play the Caped Crusader?