Nick Jonas releases “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” with Indian artist King

Nick Jonas sang in Hindi when jumping on a remix of the viral hit “Maan Meri Jaan,” a song from India’s breakout star King.

King originally released the song, which went viral, last year. Now, the two have combined forces on the romantic pop ballad and have dubbed it “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife).” Nick contributed an English verse to the Hindi song and also sings a few lyrics in King’s native language.

King, born Arpan Kumar Chandel, said in a statement about the remix, “Bringing ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ to the world with Nick has been an exciting journey. We can’t wait for fans to hear how the blending of our styles has come to life.”

Likewise, Nick said of the new offering, “My love for India extends to its music and collaborating with King on his massive hit, ‘Maan Meri Jaan,’ is an honor.”

The Jonas Brothers member﻿ is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, and the two celebrated their 2018 engagement in her native country. They also wed in India, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, two years later.

Priyanka recently praised her husband in an interview with People, saying, “My husband is my greatest champion and he’s half Indian, as you will see when the music starts, but he’s just such a supporter of me.”

The actress added that Nick “champions me and reminds me when I forget.”

The two share a 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

