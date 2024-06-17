Nick Jonas returning to Broadway in production of ‘The Last Five Years’

Nick Jonas is returning to the Great White Way.

The Jonas Brothers member and actor will star in the upcoming production of The Last Five Years, which is coming to Broadway in spring 2025.

Nick will star as Jamie alongside Adrienne Warren, who takes on the role of Cathy. The show follows the two characters as they narrate each other’s ups and downs during their romance over the span of five years, each starting on opposite sides of the timeline.

Nick previously took the Broadway stage as a part of the 2012 production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role. As a child, Nick appeared in the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast and Annie Get Your Gun.

This marks the first time a production of The Last Five Years has appeared on Broadway. After Off-Broadway runs in 2001 and 2013, a film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan released in 2014.

Tony nominee Whitney White will direct this new production, which features a score and book by Jason Robert Brown. Its theater and exact dates will be announced at a later date.

“I have always believed that when the time was right, The Last Five Years would make its way to Broadway. To have Nick and Adrienne taking on these roles is a composer’s dream come true, and to have Whitney’s extraordinary guidance and vision is the hope of every playwright. It has taken twenty-five years, but the time is right,” Brown said.

