Nick Jonas update: Sings “not great” karaoke, books amfAR gala, starts new movie

Nick Jonas is a busy guy, which his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, acknowledged in an Instagram post on May 9.

It was recently announced that Nick would co-star with Paul Rudd in a new comedy called Power Ballad, and filming is underway. Priyanka acknowledged the news by posting a photo of Nick with the caption, “Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. “

“Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you,” she continued. “This is going to be amazing.

Nick plays a rock star in the new film, but in his latest movie, The Good Half, which hits theaters July 23, he plays a writer. He tells Entertainment Weekly it was difficult for him to film a scene that required him to sing at a karaoke bar, because he wasn’t sure how to not sound professional.

“It’s really hard to think about how to try to sound not great, but not bad … it was the one scene that I was nervous about stepping into for the film,” he tells EW. “It certainly shakes things up mentally, but I thought it was a bizarre thing to try to figure out how to sing good-ish. I just tried to have fun with it and act like it was late in the evening after a few drinks, and that made it easier.”

Nick will be back to singing professionally on May 23: He’ll perform at amfAR‘s 30th anniversary gala in Cap D’Antibes, France. The event, hosted by Demi Moore and featuring “a special musical moment” with Cher, will benefit The Foundation for AIDS Research.

