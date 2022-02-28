Nick Lachey teases potential 98 Degrees tour with Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC: “There's always a chance”
Nick Lachey is looking forward to celebrating 98 Degrees‘ 25th anniversary this summer but, ahead of the milestone celebration, he entertained the possibility of doing a “massive” tour with the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC.
BSB first floated the idea in July, which Brian Littrell dubbed “the boys of summer” tour. Does Nick see that happening?
“If we’re able to ever come together, I think it would be a massive, massive, massive success,” Nick told ABC Audio. “I think people would love to see that line up, and I think it would be certainly a once in a lifetime tour.”
While “The Hardest Thing” singer said his band mates would be “thrilled and honored to be part of that,” he cryptically added “there’s always a chance” of that mega-tour happening. As for when that’ll be, Nick mused, “We’ll see… One of these days.”
What is certain is a massive celebration ahead to mark 98 Degrees’ eponymous debut studio album, which was released on July 29, 1997. “This is our 25th anniversary year,” Nick proclaimed, adding, “We’re going to celebrate that anniversary with new projects.”
He confirms a new EP is on the way and said, “We’re actually working in the studio on that right now.” Nick expects the EP to drop “by early summer. That’s the goal.”
Nick also took a moment to reflect on his storied career, saying he is “blessed to still have amazing fans” because they’re the reason “we still get to do this.” 98 Degrees surprised fans last summer by releasing the single, “Where Do You Wanna Go.“.
The Grammy-nominated artist says, “It is truly shocking to us and amazing to us” they are still performing 25 years later, and vowed, “We’ll keep doing it as long as people are there to listen.”
