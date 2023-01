Mix 94-1 has tickets to see Nickelback with special guests Brantley Gilbert & Joss Ross – Live at Blossom, August 9th!

We’ll give you two chances to win every day, all week – Listen to win at 12:30pm and 4:30pm!

Contest runs Monday 1/30/23 thru Friday 2/3/23.

Be sure to save our number in your phone, so you’re all ready to win – 330-450-9400.

Listen to win – from the station givin’ away the good stuff… Mix 94-1!