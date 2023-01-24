Nickelback performs “Far Away” as first dance for Jax and her fiancé

ABC/John Argueta

Jax knows “Victoria’s Secret,” but now she knows and is friends with Chad Kroeger. After the Nickelback singer learned of Jax’s wedding plans, especially the part about her wanting “Far Away” to be the song for their first dance, he grabbed his bandmates to make her wish come true.

Jax, who recently announced her engagement to editor Braverijah Greg, revealed on TikTok how the magical moment happened. “Okay, so my fiancé and I have been harassing Nickelback to try to get them to play our first dance at our wedding and we never thought in a million years that they would answer,” the singer said.

She was wrong.

“They can’t make it to our wedding BUT they showed up to our house and they’re in our living room. So, we’re gonna do our first dance right here in our living room,” Jax raved.

The video then cuts to the lovebirds slow dancing as Chad and company perform their 2006 hit “Far Away.” Jax makes it known she can hardly contain her excitement by repeatedly turning to the camera with a wide, open-mouthed grin.

She also jumps up and down and lets out a muffled scream as she and her fiancé share a sweet kiss after the song ends.

Jax added in the caption, “This really happened.”

It should be noted Nickelback totally agrees “Far Away” is a great song for a first dance.

