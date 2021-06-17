      Weather Alert

Nicki Minaj And Post Malone Are Just A Few Of The Celebs Who Love To Wear Crocs

Jun 16, 2021 @ 10:04pm

Some people love ’em, some people hate ’em, but one thing is for sure, Crocs is definitely bringing in the bucks and some big names. Artists like Nicki Minaj, who bedazzled her pink Crocs, and of course, Post Malone who collaborated with Crocs to create his own line.

Bad Bunny also partnered with Crocs to produce the glow-in-the-dark line that sold out in just minutes. Do you love Crocs or hate Crocs? How many pairs of Crocs do you own? If you don’t like them, what is the reason?

