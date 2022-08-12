Nicky Youre drops ‘Sunroof Remixes’ EP with 24kGoldn, Thomas Rhett & more

Columbia Records/Thirty Knots Records

Nicky Youre is expanding his “Sunroof” universe by dropping an EP of remixes featuring artists of multiple genres.

The Sunroof Remixes EP includes the original version of the song, a stripped-down acoustic take and remixes featuring country music superstar Thomas Rhett, “Mood” rapper/singer 24kGoldn, reggaeton artist Manuel Turizo and Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury, best known for their hit “Body.”

Nicky’s also dropped a live performance video of “Sunroof,” which was shot in Malibu, California. He plans to release more original music later in 2022.

