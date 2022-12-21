Nicole Scherzinger is manifesting a collab with Taylor Swift

ABC

Will we see a member of the Pussycat Dolls and the music industry’s resident cat mom hit the studio together? If Nicole Scherzinger has her way, it would have happened yesterday.

The singer took to TikTok to confirm that she’s been flirting with some Taylor Swift-caliber Easter eggs on her social media. Followers took notice of some Reputation-era flare in her recent manicure and asked Nicole if she had something to say about it.

“Is the black nails a Reputation Easter egg? You and Taylor working together?” one hopeful fan wrote, which earned a cryptic response from Nicole.

The singer shared a video of herself singing in the studio to a mashup of the Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons” and Taylor’s “Anti-Hero.” She then looks toward the camera with a devious smile and shrugs.

She captioned the post, “I’d be down for a collab @Taylor Swift,” including a sly-eyed emoji, as well as a black heart.

Taylor has not responded to the invite, but Nicole’s fans are going nuts over the thought of the two singers collaborating.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.