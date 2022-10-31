Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Nightmare Before Christmas Still Sparks Debate

October 31, 2022 8:10AM EDT
Now that Halloween is here and almost gone, will you still be watching ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas?’

An entertainment site is polling movie buffs to find the answer to the age-old question:  Is the flick a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie?

So far, Halloween is leading with 58.65 percent of the vote.

Go to joblo.com to cast your vote.

Do you think ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie?  Why?

