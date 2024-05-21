Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Motorbike Accident

May 21, 2024 10:53AM EDT
Nina Dobrev posted pics of her in the hospital after an accident on a motorbike. She’s got a neck brace on, leg splint, and scrapes. “I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she wrote.

She’s been dating Olympic snowboarder Shaun White for 4 years and they love doing intense athletic activities together, however he was not with her during the accident. “Nina and Shaun are incredibly in love and in it for the long haul,” a source told ET last year after a skiing trip with friends. “They see a future together and are so grateful for each other.” (ET)

