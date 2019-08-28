      Weather Alert

Nine Arrested, Two Jailed for Prostitution in Jackson Township

Aug 28, 2019 @ 3:31pm

JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nine people were arrested, two were taken to jail yesterday in Jackson Township after being connected to a prostitution ring.

Officers arrested Desaun Williams of Akron around 6:30 pm on a charge of compelling prostitution involving 16 year old girl at a local hotel.

Officers say the girl, who had outstanding warrants in Summit County, was arrested and taken into protective custody.

A few hours later, officers arrested a 30-year old Cumberland woman at the same place after she agreed to meet with an undercover officer to exchange sex for money.

Both Williams and the 30-year old woman remain in jail, awaiting trial.

