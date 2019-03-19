NJ Cops Help Autistic Child Find Lost Teddy Bear
By Sarah
|
Mar 19, 2019 @ 6:44 AM

A missing teddy bear may not seem like a big deal to some of us, but for an autistic 12-year-old in New Jersey, it was an emergency. So he called 911.
“My teddy bear fell down again. Don’t worry I’ll rescue you again. Goodbye again. See you again,” Ryan Paul told the operator, and then hung up.
As is the policy for disconnected calls to the line, a Woodbridge Township Police Officer was dispatched to the scene.
Using his training with the POAC Autism Services, Officer Khari Manzini was able to find Paul’s companion in his bedroom and inform the boy about the proper use of emergency services.
