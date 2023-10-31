NKOTB Announce Tour With DJ Jazzy Jeff And Paula Abdul

Oh Oh OH OH OH…OH OH OH OH!!

New Kids On The Block are rolling out The Magic Summer Tour 2024, looking to capture the magic of their 1990 tour of the same name. It kicks off June 14th and will hit over 40 cities across North America before wrapping up on August 25th in Indiana. Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be on the bill too.

Donnie Wahlberg says, “The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Pre-sale begins November 2nd.