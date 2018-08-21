NN: First Stem Cell Trial to Cure Parkinson’s

While it has been discussed as a possibility for some time, a trial to try and cure Parkinson’s using Stem Cell Therapy will be attempted for the first time. Seven patients will be injected with stem cells. After that, their progress will be followed by researchers for two years. The hope is that these stem cells will work to replace brain cells that have been killed off. Current treatments for Parkinson’s only work to help with the symptoms, not cure the disease. If researchers find this to be an effective way to replenish brain cells, this could change the game and how we treat neurodegenerative diseases.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Cards Against Humanity is Hiring



Could this be too good to be true? Cards Against Humanity just announced that they are hiring new writers! Not only will it pay $40 an hour, but you can work from home! All you have to do is submit 15 white cards, and 5 black cards by the end of the month!!

Quinn Reviews: Disenchantment Leaves Much to Be Desired



So, I watched the new Netflix series Disenchantment, created by Simpsons Creator Matt Groening. This show has been receiving a lot of hype. It was announced last year, and for about two months I have been bombarded with trailers and teasers on both YouTube and Netflix. Because I am a big fan of Groening’s hit show, Futurama, I was looking forward to it. The series dropped last Friday, and I watched the entire thing in an evening. And afterwards… I felt disappointed. The show follows the story of Bean, who is an unorthodox princess trying to find her way in the world. She is joined by her very own ‘personal demon,’ Luci, and a wide-eyed, naive elf named Elfo. The three friends cause trouble around the castle and surrounding town, while unraveling a mysterious about an ancient artifact, and their own true origins. I was really pumped for this show. A free-spirited princess who drinks and fights, and answers to no one? Sign me up! But the series left me feeling… disenchanted. This show was marketed to me as an adventure show. While the characters do leave the castle, it never stops being their “home base.” Some episodes venture to other lands where the world’s lore is explored, but most action happens within the kingdom’s walls. The action sequences are oddly paced, puns and jokes are drawn out to the point where they lose their effect, and a lot of the dialogue either seems out of place or forced for the sake of exposition. While there are some moments that made me laugh out loud, it wasn’t enough to make this show one of my new favorites. The ending of the first season, though, was solid. I think the ending is what the show was supposed to be all along. It feels like the show is based on a great idea, but was executed poorly and rushed. I have no complaints of any of the voice cast, except for Princess Bean, voiced by Abbi Jackson. Her delivery is boring, and her comedic timing is off when delivering her lines. Which is a major problem when she voices the main character for a comedic adult cartoon. I did enjoy the show a teeny bit more my second binge-through. I wanted to give it a fair chance. There will definitely be a second season. With the tone that was set by the ending of the first season, I think it might be worth watching. But I will not make the same mistake of setting my expectations high.

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

The Klistem Multi-functional Sterilizer!



Have a problem with reaching into clean certain house hold items? Such as water bottle, baby bottles, tumblers, etc? Or, been bothered by the way they smell? Then you need to check out the portable sterilizer!