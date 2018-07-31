NN: Lucas Film Confirms Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in Episode 9

Yep. It has been confirmed. Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher will be returning in Star Wars Episode 9. But the film company is keeping it’s promise: Fisher will not be appearing via CGI. Instead, the film company will be using unused footage from Episode 8, and work it into the film in a way that it makes sense with the narrative. When it comes to Hamill’s reappearance though, many are speculating he will come back as a force ghost.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

XBox Created an Adaptive Controller



This new controller was specially designed to help those with disabilities to play games on XBox. Even the box it comes in is packaged in a way that makes it easier for people with disabilities to open it.

42,000 Year Old Worms That Were Frozen, Came Back to Life



Scientists found round worms, or Nematodes

GADGET (OR TOY) OR THE WEEK:

The Hogwarts Castle is getting a lego set!



It will be 27 inches wide, 22 inches tall. Over 6,000 pieces will be included. From one side, it is the outside of the castle. On the other side, you get a look into the Great Hall, and various other rooms. It releases August 15th, and will cost $400.