NN: Sun Rockets, and Super Hero Streaming!

NASA Flying a Spacecraft Into Sun

NASA is planning on flying their Parker Solar probe soon. This human made object will fly closer to the sun than any object before it. While it might seem silly to send a multi-million dollar spacecraft into the sun, it is being done for the sake of our future. The probe’s mission is to study the solar corona. We don’t know much about it, and flares from the sun threaten our technology. If a major solar flare were ever to happen, it could easily blow out our tech, causing trillions of dollars in damages.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:



Marvel 10th Anniversary Film Fest in IMAX

In order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios, IMAX will be hosting an MCU Film Fest. You can see all 20 films in the Marvel universe. The will show four films a day, starting August 30th, and running through September 6th. Go to IMAX’s website to secure your tix! Also, Regal will be offering a $50 pass that will allow you to see all of the movies!

Ewan McGregor Says No Plans for Obi Wan Movie Starring Him



Many fans have been wondering for a long time if Disney will make an Obi Wan spin off film. Many are rooting for McGregor to reprise his role as the jedi master, but Disney has yet to announce any official statement regarding the films. McGregor recently appeared on The View to promote his new film Christopher Robin. During the interview, he was asked if there were any plans to make spin off films featuring Obi Wan. McGregor says that, for now, he is not involved in any projects.

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

Wave By Infinity Links – Wearable Charging Cable



Fashionable, affordable, and handy for those on the go!