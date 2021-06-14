No Cause Yet for Dover Chemical Fire
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No word yet on the cause of the fire that destroyed a building and some equipment at Dover Chemical early Friday morning.
Dover firefighters say when they approach a fire at any industrial site, they initially check in with plant personnel who know the facility inside and out.
Among the issues in this fire: nearby larger buildings and chlorine tanker cars, which firefighters cooled down.
The fire also led to the release of a cloud of hydrochloric acid which hung over I-77 then dissipated.
The Dover Fire Department wants to allay any concerns for residents who live near the Dover Chemical plant.