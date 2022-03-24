No Damage, Tornado Reports in First Spring Day of Thunderstorm Weather
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame region came through pretty-much unscathed in the during the first batch of Spring thunderstorm activity on Wednesday.
Part of the area was under a Tornado Watch through the afternoon and evening.
A funnel cloud was spotted in Belmont County, but no reports of touchdowns.
A weather observer near Magnolia reported one-inch diameter hail.
Power outages were few and far between as well.