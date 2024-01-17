No Doubt Playing Coachella

It’s the 23rd year for Coachella happening April 12-14 and April 19-21 in Indio, California and headlining this year are Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator…and No Doubt?! YES! Gwen Stefani and the boys hopped on a video call to kick around the idea of doing a show LOL!

Coachella 2024 We’ll see you in the desert this April!!! Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qwiRGJ4hzE. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. #coachella pic.twitter.com/oOlSRxZCuq — No Doubt (@nodoubt) January 17, 2024

Don’t worry if you can’t make the trip across the country….YouTube will again livestream the performances. And if you’ve wondered what it’s like to go, here’s a look at what it’s like for the non-famous concertgoers.