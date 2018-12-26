No Hate Sign Prompts Critical Letter

(ONN) – A small business owner in Medina says a sign promoting empathy and kindness he put in his window has prompted an anonymous letter criticizing him for his “political views.”

Thomas Flood owns the Medina Family Practice and Wellness Center, where he treats minor illnesses and provides student physicals.

He told the Plain Dealer that he put up a sign reading “hate has no home here,” when he opened his business in July.

Flood says he received an anonymous letter about the sign earlier this month, supposedly from a coach who said he’s refusing to send athletes to the business over the “political sign.”

On Facebook Flood wrote, “The sign is not one of political point of view at all. It’s our message to one another and to all our neighbors that no matter how much we may differ, we don’t hate one another and we won’t tolerate anyone treating our neighbors in a hateful manner, or speaking about them in a hateful way.”

The city’s diversity project leader, Pamela Miller, calls the letter a black eye for the community.