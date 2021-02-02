No Insanity Defense in Upcoming Stockdale Trial
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s been determined that the 28-year-old Bethlehem Township man charged with murdering his mother and brother cannot present an insanity defense at his upcoming trial.
A psychologist testified in a hearing on Monday that Jacob Stockdale knew right from wrong on the date of the killings back in June of 2017, based on “reasonable psychological certainty”.
He’s accused of shooting 54-year-old Kathryn and 21-year-old James Stockdale to death in the family home.
The trial is set to start May 4th.