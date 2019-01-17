No, Miley Cyrus is NOT Pregnant
By Sarah
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 6:55 AM

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to let everyone know that those rumors about her being pregnant aren’t true.
Replying to a tweet from Daily Mail of a photo-shopped egg with her tongue sticking out Cyrus responded, “I’m not Egg-xpecting’ but it’s Egg-celent to hear everyone is so happy for us.”
This isn’t “eggs-actly” the first time that Cyrus had to squash rumors about being pregnant. She had to “scramble” and shut down pregnancy rumors back in 2017.
Do you believe that Cyrus will be a mom soon? Why do you think so many rumors about Cyrus being pregnant are circulating so much?

