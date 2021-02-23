No More Cardboard Fans? Ohio Looks to Bring People Back for Baseball, Soccer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine says he’ll have more on Thursday, but he says major and minor league baseball and outdoor soccer look to begin their seasons with 30-percent fan attendance.
DeWine says he’s already had discussions with the Cleveland Indians.
He’ll talk to the Rubber Ducks and other teams this week.
He says the only “dark cloud” is the variant of the virus, which could take the current downturn in numbers and push them back up again.
He says he’ll ask the teams to put together a plan, employing masks and distancing.