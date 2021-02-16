No Official Deer Population Count, But Division of Wildlife Has Its Ways
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Division of Wildlife no longer releases deer population figures, but they have ways of knowing about how many deer are out there.
They use surveys turned in by bow hunters.
Even the buck harvest provides information on the deer numbers.
And they say there were more deer out there this just-ended hunting season.
That, snowfall, and a 4- to 5-percent increase in licenses and permits led to the biggest deer harvest in Ohio in eight years, at 197,000.