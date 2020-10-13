No One Wants to Buy the House From the Netflix Documentary ‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’
Realtors are having a hard time selling a home in Frederick, Colorado. It was featured in the Netflix documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door.
It is the home Chris Watts murdered his wife and unborn son and planned the killing of his two young daughters. The mortgage company won’t even buy the home which usually means they fear the home won’t get a good price or attract a buyer.
Have you seen the documentary? Could you ever live somewhere knowing someone died there?