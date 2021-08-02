      Weather Alert

No Serious Injuries After Fiery Crash Involving Camping Vehicle and SUV in Jackson

Aug 2, 2021 @ 7:46am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police continue investigating a fiery accident in the township last week.

One driver was hurt and a lot of black smoke filled the air after an SUV collided with a camping vehicle.

The crash happened on Portage Street just west of Wales Avenue NW Friday afternoon.

The camper was completely destroyed, but the two adults and one child inside managed to escape without injury.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries.

One of two external propane tanks on the camper reportedly exploded during the fire.

