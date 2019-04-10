No Time For Bathroom Breaks in “Avengers: Endgame”
By Sarah
|
Apr 10, 2019 @ 9:34 AM

You might want to watch what you drink or wear an adult diaper when you see Avengers: Endgame.
The movie clocks in at just over three hours. If you think there will be a lull for a bathroom break, that’s not the case according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.
Feige said, “We are fans of movies that you wish didn’t end. Movies that you want to see again as soon as it’s over. And movies that you just don’t ever find a good time to run out to the bathroom. That’s when a movie’s working.
He continued, “And if a movie doesn’t feel like that to us we continue to trim, we continue to shape, we continue to bring that time down.” Essentially, Endgame allegedly has no fluff. It is something you need to see every minute of. The movie opens with Thursday night previews on April 25th.

