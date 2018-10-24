No Tricks, Only Treats: Here’s Where to Find Halloween Freebies

Halloween isn’t until next week, but there are some food deals, discounts, and freebies happening right now that you should treat yourself to. There are no tricks, but you may need a costume or a coupon code to score the savings. Here’s a list:

1. Applebee’s – They’re serving up spooky Zombie Rum cocktails for just one dollar all month long. These boozy treats are made with rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit, cherry, and lime and they’re garnished with a gummy brain.

2. Chili’s – ‘Tis the season for pumpkin everything and Chilis has “The Great Pumpkin Margarita” to prove it. This $5 cocktail is made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, pumpkin spice syrup, Triple Sec, and Captain Morgan rum.

3. Chipotle – The Boorito deal is back for anyone who comes in dressed up on Halloween. Wear a costume, get a bowl, burrito, salad, or tacos for just $4 after 3 p.m. at participating stores, or get the same offer with the Chipotle app or online (for both pickup and delivery) if you use the code BOORITO.

4. Krispy Kreme – Anyone who comes in dressed in a costume gets a free doughnut on October 31st.

5. The Cheesecake Factory – Order from them using DoorDash delivery from Monday, October 29th through Halloween and get a free slice of either the Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. You’ll need to order $30 worth of food and use the code TREATORTREAT at checkout.

