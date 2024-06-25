Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Noah Kahan is apparently collaborating with Kelsea Ballerini on a new song

June 25, 2024 2:30PM EDT
Courtesy Prime Video/ACMs

At this rate, we predict that by 2030 there’ll be nobody left for Noah Kahan to collaborate with.

The latest artist the “Stick Season” singer appears to be teaming up with is country singer Kelsea Ballerini. On TikTok on Tuesday, she posted a 22-second snippet of herself singing a tune that is listed as “Original Sound – Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan.”

Noah has posted on his Instagram Story a photo of a box containing a pair of cowboy boots, along with a note saying, “Hey, you a cowboy yet?” It’s signed with a heart and the initials “KB.” He captioned the photo, “Nah, I cry too much.” Kelsea reposted that image on her own Story.

Noah and Kelsea performed together at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May. Noah wrote on Instagram at the time, “I have never had so much fun in my life. Thank you to the @acmawards and the extraordinary and gracious @kelseaballerini for letting me join her on stage. So inspired by you.”

