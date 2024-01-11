Noah Kahan is down to collab with Olivia Rodrigo — so is Billie Joe Armstrong

Speaking to Variety over the weekend, Olivia Rodrigo said she’d love to collaborate with Noah Kahan, who she called “so great” and “very inspiring.” Well, Noah is totally down for it — and so is an unexpected Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Responding to a video of Olivia making the comments about a possible collab, for which Olivia said she was keeping her fingers crossed, Noah posted, “Anytime friend!!”

Olivia covered Noah’s hit “Stick Season” for BBC Radio 1 last year, and Noah covered her song “lacy” for the same outlet.

Meanwhile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was asked by Vulture what he thinks of Olivia’s “pop punk” music.

“I hear it but don’t go out buying any of those records or stream it … when I hear it, I think it sounds good,” says Armstrong. He notes, “A lot of that is for a younger audience, and I’m trying to figure out my own generation right now and where I come from. I think it would be fun to work with her sometime. She’s talented.”

“Sometimes you can see how someone is interested in what punk rock is and maybe they don’t quite have some of the influences or knowledge that I have on the history of punk rock,” he adds. “I’m kind of an encyclopedia. To do something with someone like Olivia Rodrigo would be fun.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.