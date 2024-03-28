Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Noah Kahan reflects on “surreal” first show of North American We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour

March 28, 2024 3:00PM EDT
John Medina/Getty Images

The North American leg of Noah Kahan‘s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour kicked off Tuesday, March 26, in Vancouver. In a Facebook post, the “Stick Season” artist reflects on what the show meant to him.

“It is something so surreal to open your eyes and see an arena filled with fans of your music in front of you,” Kahan writes. “It takes your breath away, every single time.”

“Vancouver thank you for stealing my breath and my heart as we opened the tour,” he adds. “I wish I could perform for you every night.”

The We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour comes to the U.S. in May.

