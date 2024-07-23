Noah Kahan reflects on tour after sold-out Fenway concerts: “I’m most grateful of all for all of you”

Now that Noah Kahan has had a few days to digest what he’s described as one of the highlights of his life — selling out two shows at Boston’s Fenway Park — he’s posted a lengthy essay on Instagram describing what the U.S. leg of his We’ll All Be Here Forever tour has meant to him.

“There are some experiences so profound and so stirring of the soul that trying to describe their meaning makes your tongue hurt and leaves you feeling like you’ve done a great injustice to something far more deserving,” he writes. “Sometimes all there is to do is to exhale deeply and know deep down that you have been forever changed by something.”

After noting that he’s proud of his band and crew, and grateful for his team and all the venues he played in, he singles out his fans, writing, “I’m most grateful of all for all of you. You have truly been the stars. … Watching you all live this music and experience it live with such joy and humor and love has been the highlight of my entire life.”

“There is nothing quite like you in the entire world and I will be here as long as you’ll do me the honor of sticking around,” he wrote.

In conclusion, he noted, “I think this tour has finally made me understand my place and I will never stop being thankful for that.”

During the Fenway shows, Noah performed with guests including Gracie Abrams, The Lumineers and James Bay. Next, Noah heads to Montreal and Iowa for a couple of festivals, then goes to the U.K. and Europe for a run of shows that will wrap up Aug. 27 in Berlin.

